NHL Rumors: Defenseman Nikita Tryamkin will be looking to return to the NHL next season

On Nikolaj Goldobin, errr, Nikita Tryamkin returning to the NHL, and don’t expect it to be with the Canucks

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal when asked about defenseman Nikita Tryamkin returning to the NHL.

Sekeres: “You might be the only guy left in the province of British Columbia who concerns himself with Nikita Tryamkin.

What’s going on with the big Russian?”

Dhaliwal: “Price and over the years have had only one thing in common, our love for Nikolay Goldobin. That’s it. That’s where, that’s it. Price and I love Goldobin. Travis Green obviously did not.

Nikolay Goldobin, his season is over the KHL.”

Price: “Tryamkin. Tryamkin. Not Goldobin.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah. Hey, by the way, Goldobin, scored a nice goal in overtime. How did you miss that Price?”

Sekeres: “Now, I’m confused. You put down Tryamkin in your notes.”

Dhaliwal: “Just listen to me, I’m talking Tryamkin.”

Sekeres: “Are we talking about Tryamkin or Goldobin?”

Dhaliwal: “Na, Na, Goldobin’s down there, he not cpming back. Nikita is going to come back (NHL).

His seasons over in the KHL. He turned down a contract to play in Russia next year, so he’s going to turn his attention to the NHL. His agent Todd Diamond can start talking to teams.

But Tryamkin cannot sign officially in the NHL until July first but his agent has now got permission.

As of now, I can you the Canucks have shown no interest all winter long in bringing him back. Look, the Canucks, they got to move on. It’s a new regime. I don’t think they were ever tied to Tryamkin.

Tryamkin left this city over $200,000 in the last contract before he signed for those three years in Russia.

His deals over so he’s definitely going to come back to the NHL guys, give it another try. For sure. 100 percent.”