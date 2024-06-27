NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the New York Rangers

A Detroit Red Wings D surplus and Shayne Gostisbehere

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings had a surplus of defensemen and moved out Jake Walman, along with a 2024 second-round pick. They need roster space for prospects Simon Edvinsson and Albert Johansson.

GM Steve Yzerman still hopes to re-sign defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

Pending RFA defenseman Moritz Seider is expected to sign a big, long-term deal. Ben Chiarot, Jeff Petry and Olli Maatta are under contract for next year.

The New York Rangers may not buy out Jacob Trouba, and packing Kaapo Kakko and No. 30

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: There has been no indication from the New York Rangers that they are going to buy out Jacob Trouba two remaining years at an $8 million cap hit.

Sources say internally they’re divide on whether to move Trouba, who’ll have a 15-team no-trade list on July 1st. He’s respected in the room and his leadership as captain has established a good culture.

Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider are pending RFAs and bring a physical game but not like what Trouba brings.

If the Rangers do decide to move on from Trouba, Dallas Stars pending UFA Chris Tanev could be an option. He may come in around $6 million.

It’s believed the Rangers are aggressively shopping forward Kaapo Kakko, even after signing to a one-year, $2.4 million deal. Sources say that Rangers GM Chris Drury is packing Kakko and the No. 30 pick to move up in the first round.

An Igor Shesterkin extension could come in at $11 million (or more). Adding on the cap hits for Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox and Vincent Trocheck, that would put them at $45.767 for five players. Include approximate extensions for Alexis Lafreniere and K’Andre Miller ($15 million) and that has them at just under $61 million for seven players for the 2025-26 season.