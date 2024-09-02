NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Detroit Red Wings still have two RFAs to re-sign

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: There has been some reports at the Detroit Red Wings aren’t close on a deal with RFA forward Lucas Raymond. Sources are saying the Red Wings are getting close with RFA defenseman Moritz Seider.

With Steve Yzerman as GM, not a lot gets leaked with regards to the Red Wings.

“We will get contracts done with them,” Yzerman said earlier this summer of his RFAs. “It’s just a question of when and what term we do on all of them.”

Raymond is coming off a career-high 31 goals and the teams top scorer with 72 points.

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: Seth Jarvis just signed an eight-year, $7.42 million cap hit (with deferred money). Jarvis and Lucas Raymond are both 22 years old.

Last season Jarvis had 33 goals and 67 points. Raymond had 31 goals and 71 points. Jarvis has 64 goals in 234 career games. Raymond has 71 goals in 238 games.

Five Philadelphia Flyers to keep an eye on

Jonathan Bailey of Philadelphia Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will be 30 years old at the end of October and has three years left at $5.1 million. His offense has dipped and he was injured last season. Can he get healthy this season and show teams he’s worth the cap hit?

Forward Noah Cates‘ production dropped by half last season and he missed 23 games. He’s entering the final year of his contract at $2.625 million. Will he show enough this season to earn an extension from the Flyers?

Forward Morgan Frost finished the season strong after being a healthy scratch by John Tortorella several times last season. An RFA after this season and he carries a $2.1 million cap hit.

Defenseman Adam Ginning signed a two-year extension but there are others pushing to climb the depth chart.

Defenseman Ronnie Attard is no longer waiver-exempt and would need to clear waivers if he’s sent to the AHL.