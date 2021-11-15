NHL Rumors: Do the Penguins Need A Backup Goalie, and a Top 30 NHL Free Agent List

Will the Penguins enter the backup goalie market?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins backup goaltender Casey DeSmith has allowed four or more goals in seven in his past nine starts. The Penguins start looking to see what goaltenders are on the trade market?

Sources say that during the offseason the Penguins were looking at the goalie market for an experienced goaltender. Brian Burke downplayed that last month.

The Penguins have Filip Lindberg (October AHL goalie of the month) and Louis Domingue in the AHL and playing well.

Goalies who could be on the block.

The Penguins don’t have the salary cap room to add Marc-Andre Fleury unless the Chicago Blackhawks retain salary, and it’s hard to see the Blackhawks wanting to do that.

Dallas Stars will soon have three NHL goalies and Braden Holtby at $2 million may be worth a call.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have pending UFA Joonas Korpisalo making $2.8 million.

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs back peddle on Petr Mrazek after giving him a three-year, $3.8 million per deal with past offseason.

The Penguins could send DeSmith to the AHL at only a $200,000 cost to their cap situation.

