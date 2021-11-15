NHL Rumors: Do the Penguins Need A Backup Goalie, and a Top 30 NHL Free Agent List
Will the Pittsburgh Penguins enter the backup goalie market? Top 30 pending Unrestricted 2022 NHL free agents
Will the Penguins enter the backup goalie market?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins backup goaltender Casey DeSmith has allowed four or more goals in seven in his past nine starts. The Penguins start looking to see what goaltenders are on the trade market?

Sources say that during the offseason the Penguins were looking at the goalie market for an experienced goaltender. Brian Burke downplayed that last month.

The Penguins have Filip Lindberg (October AHL goalie of the month) and Louis Domingue in the AHL and playing well.

Goalies who could be on the block.

The Penguins don’t have the salary cap room to add Marc-Andre Fleury unless the Chicago Blackhawks retain salary, and it’s hard to see the Blackhawks wanting to do that.

Dallas Stars will soon have three NHL goalies and Braden Holtby at $2 million may be worth a call.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have pending UFA Joonas Korpisalo making $2.8 million.

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs back peddle on Petr Mrazek after giving him a three-year, $3.8 million per deal with past offseason.

The Penguins could send DeSmith to the AHL at only a $200,000 cost to their cap situation.

Top 30 pending Unrestricted 2022 free agents

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: A look at the top 30 NHL unrestricted free agents that could be available next July.

  1. Patrice Bergeron – Boston Bruins – Center – $6,875,000
  2. Johnny GaudreauCalgary Flames – Left Wing – $6,750,000
  3. Evgeni MalkinPittsburgh Penguins – Center – $9,500,000
  4. Tomas HertlSan Jose Sharks – Center – $5,625,000
  5. John KlingbergDallas Stars – Defense – $4,250,000
  6. Filip ForsbergNashville Predators – Left Wing – $6,000,000
  7. Kris LetangPittsburgh Penguins – Defenseman – $7,250,000
  8. Marc-Andre FleuryChicago Blackhawks – Goaltender – $7,000,000
  9. Tuukka Rask – UFA – Goaltender
  10. Claude GirouxPhiladelphia Flyers – Left Wing – $8,275,000
  11. Vincent TrocheckCarolina Hurricanes – Center – $4,750,000
  12. Ondrej PalatTampa Bay Lightning – Left Wing – $5,300,000
  13. Hampus LindholmAnaheim Ducks – Defenseman – $5,205,556
  14. David PerronSt. Louis Blues – Right Wing – $4,000,000
  15. Nazem KadriColorado Avalanche – Center – $4,500,000
  16. Darcy KuemperColorado Avalanche – Goaltender – $4,500,000
  17. Rickard RakellAnaheim Ducks – Left Wing – $3,789,444
  18. Andre BurakovskySt. Louis Blues – Right Wing – $4,900,000
  19. Ryan StromeNew York Rangers – Center – $4,500,000
  20. Joe PavelskiDallas Stars – Right Wing – $7 million
  21. Nino NiederreiterCarolina Hurricanes – Left Wing – $5,250,000
  22. Josh MansonAnaheim Ducks – Defenseman – $4,100,000
  23. Mark GiordanoSeattle Kraken – Defenseman – $6,750,000
  24. Alexander RadulovDallas Stars – Right Wing – $6,250,000
  25. Jack Campbell – Toronto Maple Leafs – Goaltender – $1,650,000
  26. Valeri NichushkinColorado Avalanche – Right Wing – $2,500,000
  27. Paul StastnyWinnipeg Jets – Center – $3,750,000
  28. Max DomiColumbus Blue Jackets – Center – $5,300,000
  29. Phil KesselArizona Coyotes – Right Wing – $8 million
  30. Reilly SmithVegas Golden Knights – Right Wing – $5,000,000