NHL Rumors: Does Cam York Still Have a Future With the Philadelphia Flyers?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Freidman when asked about Cam York’s future with the Philadelphia Flyers. There were issues with John Tortorella. They sides did have some contract extension talks, and his name did come up in trade talks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Marchese: “So with Cam York, just quickly on Cam York. It’s been really topsy turvy for him in Philadelphia. And I know there was issues with him and John Tortorella at the beginning. Where, you know, he was probably able to, he’s probably good enough to make the team, but, you know, John Tortorella didn’t think he was ready, and whatever.

But it’s, it’s been kind of tumultuous there. Could that be a guy that maybe, they look and say, okay, he needs a fresh start with a new coach, or he needs a fresh start somewhere else?

Friedman: “Well, you know, I think that there’s, I, I’m going to answer that in an open-ended way right now, Maddie. First of all, like I think Brad Shaw and Mike, you would know this better than me, I think he’s a heck of a D coach. Like he has a great reputation as a defensive coach, and there’s a lot of players out there who will tell you that they are better at their jobs because of his tutelage over the years.

So I think to me, Matt, the first question I, the first person I would ask about that would be a guy like Shaw. Because it’s like, you take a look at (Rasmus) Ristolainen on that team, and you know, they’ve really struggled without him since he’s been hurt. But that’s a player who’s come a long way under Shaw’s coaching. So I, sometimes I look at it and say, ‘Okay, why does one guy succeed and one guy not succeed, and how do we reconcile all that?’ So that’s one thing.

But the second thing is, like they were talking with York about an extension earlier this year, and obviously it didn’t happen. I think there were times this year where York was, I don’t know if I would say he was available in trade, but he was certainly discussed in trade. So, like, a few months ago they were talking extension, then his name kind of came up and I don’t know the exact context. And now this happened.

So at the very least Matt, I think that you’ve got to believe there’s going to be a conversation about this.”

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Jason York sat on the bench for the entire game on Thursday against the Canadiens for disciplinary reasons. He owned up for his mistake.

“I’m not going to get into the details of it,” York said after practice Friday. “I will say this: I take full responsibility for my actions. It’s been addressed here in the locker room, and it’s something that I’m going to put behind me and move on from. We’ve got eight games left here, and that’s my focus right now. So, we’ll leave it at that.”

