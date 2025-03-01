NHL Rumors: Don’t Rule Out the Vancouver Canucks Extending Brock Boeser

Don’t rule out the Vancouver Canucks extending Brock Boeser, term has been the issue

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor talking about Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Brock Boeser.

Dhaliwal: “Contract talks have not been close the last few weeks. But I was told morning that don’t rule anything out, including the Canucks re-signing Boeser at the deadline. That’s when deals get done. I don’t know if the Canucks made Boeser a new and improved contract lately, but more than one person has told me not to rule out Boeser re-signing of Vancouver.

Term has always been the issue. It’s the number one concern from the Canuck side with besser. How long can you commit to a 28 year old, Don? How long can you commit? Canucks are 25th in the NHL in scoring. They had (Kiefer) Sherwood and (Drew) O’Connor in the top-six night in Vegas. They’re not top-six players. I don’t care what you say, Boeser and (Jake) DeBrusk are the only legit top-six wingers the Vancouver Canucks have.

The Canucks when, they came out of nowhere to sign J.T. Miller and Kevin Lankinen. When this regime decides to sign a player, Donnie, they’ll get it done if they want to.

Taylor: “Well, that’s kind of frightening, isn’t it.

Dhaliwal: “What do you mean?

Taylor: “When they want to sign a play?

Dhaliwal: “They sign a player.

Taylor: “What’d we spent the last few segments talking about it.

Dhaliwal: “What, Pettersson? They wanted to sign him, they signed him. You nailed it. But you got to want, and have the desire to sign the player.

And so the Canucks are 25th in the NHL and scoring. Take a look to next year, Don, for me. Who’s going to score for this team next year, if the top two centers aren’t creating offense? Who is, the only wingers they have that are scoring are Boeser and DeBrusk. Maybe they realize now we can’t let this guy go.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.