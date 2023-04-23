NHL Rumors: Doug Wilson, Pittsburgh Penguins and John Gibson

Former San Jose Sharks GM looking to get back in the game

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on former San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson.

“I have heard that he’s been improving. And he’s looking to return to the game in some capacity.”

Wilson was the Sharks GM from 2003 to 2022. He stepped down for medical reasons and focused on getting healthy.

Friedman said he wasn’t sure if he’s talked to any teams or what role he might be looking for, but he’s looking to return to the NHL.

The Pittsburgh Penguins should go after Ducks goaltender John Gibson

Joe Starkey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is a pending UFA. would go after Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh native, John Gibson, and let Jarry go to free agency.

Acquiring Gibson may mean you have to trade forward Jake Guentzel or Bryan Rust.

Jarry is almost 28, has been dealing with injuries and his playoff resume isn’t good, though not a large sample size.

Now if the price to acquire Gibson is too high or the Penguins are on his no-trade list, or the cost to acquire any other veteran goalie is too high, is not against bringing Jarry back.

Would only give Jarry a one or two-year deal at around $4 million, and the Penguins would need to go out and find another reliable veteran backup to pair with Jarry.

Gibson’s numbers aren’t great but neither are the Ducks. He’s got four years left at $6.4 million.

If it costs the Penguins Guentzel or Rust, you need to give up something to get something. Guentzel has a year left on his deal and Rust hasn’t lived up to the contract.