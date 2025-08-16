NHL Rumors: Dustin Wolf Extension Talks, and Top Remaining RFAs

Dustin Wolf on contract extension talks with the Calgary Flames

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Herald: Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf when ask if there have been any contract extension talks.

“They’re working, that’s about all I can really tell you. There’s talks, but nothing really confirmed yet. I’d love to stay here and I think they want me to stay here, as well. So as soon as something comes to fruition where both of us like where we’re at, I’m sure it won’t be long after that point where pen will be to paper.”

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Notes on the top remaining RFAs.

Luke Hughes – New Jersey Devils – A long-term comparable is Brock Faber’s eight-year, $8.5 million per deal. That would be more than his brother Jack’s deal with the Devils – $8 million. Could look at a bridge deal around $5.5 million and go big on his next deal.

Marco Rossi -Minnesota Wild – A short-term deal with Cole Perfetti’s two-year deal at $6.5 million could be the comparable.

Mason McTavish – Anaheim Ducks – Coming off a 52-point season and his defensive game has improved. Quinton Byfield’s five-year, $6.25 million cap hit could be a comparable.

Connor Zary – Calgary Flames – GM Craig Conroy said at the end of July that contract negotiations have been slow.

Luke Evangelista – Nashville Predators – A part of the Predators’ future as they look to get faster and younger. GM Barry Trotz said that they’d like to go longer-term but agents have been a little hesitant to go shorter-term.

Alexander Holtz – Vegas Golden Knights – He turned down their qualifying offer. They don’t have much cap space, and a short-term deal seems to be where they’re headed.

Wyatt Kaiser – Chicago Blackhawks – Left-handed defenseman who scored four goals in 57 NHL games last year.

