NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier

There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

Larkin said on Thursday he’s just letting his agent handle things.

“I just try and show up to the rink every day and be myself and play the game hard. I try not to look at it and let my agent do it. It’s nothing anyone can really do about it, at least on my view of things. When something happens, there are conversations, there’s talk. But I’ve been trying to just focus on playing.”

Bertuzzi has missed time this year with two hand surgeries and a lower-body injury. It’s hard to gauge a new contract with all the missed time and it’s seeming more likely that he could be traded. If he’s not traded by the deadline, the sides could work out a one-year deal.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an eight-year, $64 deal. Larkin could be eyeing Mathew Barzal‘s eight-year, $73.2 million as a comparable.

“It doesn’t seem like there are any hard feelings, it is just the way it is going,” Larkin said.

Meier re-signing with the Sharks is still an option according to his agent

Sportsnet: Aside from Timo Meier, the San Jose Sharks could listen trade offers on some other players. Forward Kevin Labanc and Nick Bonino, Goaltender James Reimer and defenseman Erik Karlsson.

A Karlsson trade may be better suited for the offseason.

Meier re-signing with the Sharks remains a possibility from his side of things according to his agent Claude Lemieux when talking to SJ Hockey Now.

“Both options are still very real, getting traded or signing, but we have yet to discuss anything.”