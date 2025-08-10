NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Accruing Cap Space for Big Move, and Projecting Jake Walman

Will the Edmonton Oilers accrue enough cap space to make a big move at the trade deadline?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Bob Stauffer on his Oilers Now show said that his plan for the Edmonton Oilers to acquire a bigger top nine forward would be to trade out some money now, accrue salary cap space, and make a big move at the trade deadline.

“It’s our belief that the Oilers are not done, that you may see between now and when we drop the puck for the first game of the regular season, a change in the lineup. Maybe see Edmonton shed a contract. I could foresee a scenario where Edmonton builds cap space. And then come the deadline, adds a bigger Top 9 forward in the mix. Just take it for what it’s worth.”

Stauffer adds that he thinks there are a player or two that they could move. Mattias Janmark is a useful player, but… Adam Henrique has a no-movement clause, so he likely isn’t going to be traded.

notes that Janmark has a $1.45 million cap hit and a 10-team, no-trade clause. He’s a fourth line player, who only had two goals last season, and his defensive game is now only average. Can see the Oilers being able to make one big move by the deadline. They have their 2027 first-round pick to trade for a top forward or goaltender.

Projecting Jake Walman’s contract

Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Edmonton Oilers defenseman 29-year-old Jake Walman has a year left on his contract a $3.4 million cap hit. Oilers Now Bob Stauffer said they should be looking to sign him to an extension this month.

Evolving Hockey projects a six-year deal with a $6.278 million cap hit. A five year deal projects at $6.079 million and a three year deal at $5.074.

Given his age, he doesn’t have a lot of wear and tear as he’s only played in 267 NHL games, 189 AHL games, and 107 NCAA games – 563 over the past 10 seasons.

With the rising cap, it’s possible he signs a bigger deal. Vladislav Gavrikov signed a seven-year, $7 million deal this past offseason. Aaron Ekblad signed for eight years at $6.1 million.