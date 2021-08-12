NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and Elias Pettersson Talks About His Negotiations

Oilers should add a third-pairing defenseman soon

Ryan Rishaug: Get the sense that the Edmonton Oilers will sign a third-pairing defenseman in the upcoming days. Top candidates are Slater Koekkoek and Jordie Benn.

Koekkoek played well at times for Oilers last season. Benn is good friends with Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie.

Pettersson on contract talks and wanting to win

Uffe Bodin: Had an interview with Vancouver Canucks RFA forward Elias Pettersson for hockeysverige.se. Translation from Swedish.

Pettersson on how contract negotiations are going.

“My agents do all the talking (with the Canucks), and then they inform me about what’s going on. Right now, we’re not in an agreement, but I’m not worried that we’re not going to solve it eventually. Both parties need to be happy in order to find a solution, but I’m not worried about that.”

Pettersson on what type of contract he’d prefer.

“I want to stay there (Vancouver) now, but I also want to won’t play for a team that’s winning and has the chance to go far into the playoffs every year. I feel like we’ve got a chance to do that next year. If we have that chance when my deal expires… I don’t know. I just wanna play where there’s a chance of winning.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Agent JP Barry on Pettersson’s comments: “Do not read too much into it, he was not going to say he wants to be part of a losing organization. Elias says what he feels and he wants to win now, not later. He is excited about next year.”

Harman Dayal: “There’s nothing wrong with Elias Pettersson saying he wants to be in a winning environment sooner rather than later. The onus is just on the #Canucks to keep improving.

Teams make promises and then discard players all the time, so why do we expect players to show blind loyalty?”

Rick Dhaliwal: Both the Canucks and Pettersson’s camp continue to talk but there is lots of work for the sides to do. It’s not close as of right now.