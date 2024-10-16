NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Calgary Flames

The Edmonton Oilers aren’t panicking over their blue line

TSN: Darren Dreger doesn’t think the Edmonton Oilers management are panicking over their slow start. Some are some who are a little concerned with the Oilers blue line and that they may need to upgrade the bottom half at some point.

“I think of an upgrade on defence, somebody like Kevin Shattenkirk, who’s out there, this guy’s a 35-year-old right-shot defenceman, all he wants to do is chase a Stanley Cup again. He’s not looking for a big pay day so it’s a little bit confusing, maybe just because it’s so early, why Stan Bowman wouldn’t embrace an opportunity to bring in a veteran puck mover, a guy who can still retrieve pucks, in to the fold there to help that blueline.”

TSN: It’s to early in the season for the Edmonton Oilers to be forced into making a trade or signing to upgrade their defense according to Darren Dreger, and that a move is more likely to come later in the season.

“Admittedly, the defence has been sketchy, but the primary issue is that the top players for the Oilers have not performed up to their level. We know those guys are going to find their groove. That’s what management is counting on and perhaps they can take a look at an upgrade on defence deeper into the season.”

TSN: The Calgary Flames likely see the veterans that they kept as part of the group that they want to move forward with and not to be traded like many that have moved on over the past year according to Pierre LeBrun.

“The reality is that all the core veterans that people think might get moved, they’re under contract past this year. Guys like Nazem Kadri, MacKenzie Weegar, and Blake Coleman. The fact is, Conroy sees those veterans as wanting to be a part of this roster transition. He wants them to be a part of this roster transition. He doesn’t want to tear it down to the studs. He wants to build the right culture in Calgary and wants those veterans around through that.”