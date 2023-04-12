NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, and the St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers draft pick not signing and going to free agency

Frank Seravalli: Edmonton Oilers draft pick Skyler Brind’Amour has told the team that he won’t be signing with them and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on August 15th.

Jason Gregor: Brind’Amour told the Oilers that he felt he would have a better opportunity if he signed elsewhere. Making the team next season will be more difficult than it has been in past years.

NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson hits 100 points and is his time in San Jose nearing an end?

The Arizona Coyotes are looking to sign their 2021 seventh-round pick

Craig Morgan: A source is saying that the Arizona Coyotes are interested in signing 2021 seventh-round pick Sam Lipkin to an entry-level contract.

Lipkin played a big role with Quinnipiac. He’ll be meeting with his school officials and will make a decision on whether to go pro or return to school next season later this week.

St. Louis Blues mailbag

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) The St. Louis Blues have three first-round picks and other draft capital. They could look to package a couple and try to move into the top 10. Don’t think GM Doug Armstrong move a bunch the picks for NHL players that ‘may’ help their retool.

Don’t see GM Armstrong interested in packaging a first-round pick to move a contract like Torey Krug or Colton Parayko.

Not sure trying to acquire players like Travis Konecny (Flyers) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (Jets) makes sense for the Blues at this point. Evgeny Kuznetsov (Capitals) doesn’t really fit either.

2022-23 Top 10 St. Louis Blues Prospects

Don’t expect the Blues to be big players in the free agent market. If Pavel Buchnevich is going to stick as a center, then they may look for a winger. If Buchnevich doesn’t stick at center, they’ll likely look for a center.

Wonder is the Blues will look to give a little term to pending RFAs Alexei Toropchenko and Tyler Tucker to get them at a cheaper cost. They might like the security aspect.