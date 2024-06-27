NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Philadelphia Flyers

Ken Holland leaving the Edmonton Oilers

TSN: Darren Dreger on Ken Holland’s future in Edmonton.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dreger: “And speaking of dealing with their UFA and Leon Draisaitl, I mean who is doing those dealings inside hockey operations? We know that part of the exit interviews that were conducted by the Edmonton Oilers, Ken Holland did have a conversation with Jeff Jackson, who is the head of the department.

And our understanding is that look, Ken Holland will not be back with the Oilers. His contract expires, perhaps he wants to move on to new challenges or into retirement. Either way, that’s his option.

I expect that Jeff Jackson will address this with the assembled media here in Vegas

Ken Holland joining the Chicago Blackhawks??? Not so fast

Scottie Upshall: A source has told that current Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland could be joining the Chicago Blackhawks organization. What his position might be is unknown.

Ben Pope : A source is saying this report is incorrect.

The Flyers are still waiting to hear if they need to qualify Carter Hart

TSN: Chris Johnston on Philadelphia Flyers pending RFA Carter Hart, the sexual assault case, and if he’ll need to be qualified.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan Rishaug: “Alright. And finally, C.J., some question hanging out there about qualifying offers. Do some of the players tied up in the London case and some clarity there may be from the NHL and the PA?

Johnston: “Yeah, that’s four players involved in that that were charged in that sexual assault case in London, most notably Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Normally if a player doesn’t get a qualifying offer, he becomes an unrestricted free agent, but there is ongoing dialogue with the league in the Union about perhaps treating the qualifying offers different for these players, while the legal process plays out.

That hasn’t been resolved just yet. But obviously with the deadline coming Sunday, and the next few days, I expect clarity there and there is a possibility that no decisions have to be made until the case in London is sorted through.