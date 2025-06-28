NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and the Washington Capitals

Evan Bouchard will be getting $10 million or more

Zach Laing: After Noah Dobson signed that eight year extension at $9.5 million, it all be confirms that Edmonton Oilers Evan Bouchard will get over $10 million a season.

It would be better off for the Oilers if they did eight years as opposed to a short-term deal where the next contract would be more.

The Montreal Canadiens still looking at ways to add up front

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on their plans heading into next season:

“I think we’re going to continue to look at whether we have opportunities to improve our team up front via trade. If not, is there something in the free agent market that could make sense for us? But I can’t tell you today that I feel with some crazy degree of certainty that we’re going to accomplish it. But we’re going to try.”

The Washington Capitals are working on some house cleaning

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on the Washington Capitals looking to extend two of their younger players in Connor McMichael and Martin Fehervary.

Kate Pettersen: “All right, the Capitals. We are hearing that they are busy at work, behind the scenes, doing some housekeeping. What does that entail?

Pagnotta: “So they’ve got some players that are entering the final year of their deals. Young players, and we’re talking about (Connor) McMichael. We’re talking about, hey, (Martin) Feharvary, I almost messed that one up, I apologize, but they have engaged with both of their camps with respect to extensions.

I think there’s progress on both fronts, and I wouldn’t be surprised around July one, that’s when they’re eligible to sign an extension, will be July one, if we hear some news of the Capitals. Take care of some housekeeping. Got those guys locked in to long term extensions.

