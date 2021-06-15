NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Potential Free Agent and Trade Targets

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: wonders if the Edmonton Oilers should look at trading for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk or if they should target pricier pending unrestricted free agents in Zach Hyman or Brandon Saad.

DeBrusk struggled this past season recording only 14 points in 41 games and was moved to his off-wing after they acquired Taylor Hall. He carries a $3.65 million cap hit with $4.85 in salary next season. The Oilers may need to send money back. Would the Bruins be interested in Zach Kassian?

The Oilers likely aren’t going to be protecting defenseman Oscar Klefbom for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. He would be a gamble for the Kraken. There are the obvious shoulder issues and there are reports that his final two years ($8.2 million) is not insured.

There is no guarantee that the Oilers will send RFA forward Jujhar Khaira a $1.2 million qualifying offer.

Tampa Bay Lightning pending UFA forward Barclay Goodrow will definitely be on the Oilers radar this offseason. He’s been playing wing for the Lightning but could be a third-line center.

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: If Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Zach Hyman isn’t re-signed, would expect the Edmonton Oilers to be interested. The Oilers won’t be the only team interested if he hits the open market.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to move out some salary this offseason. They could toss a sweetener to get the Seattle Kraken to select Tyler Johnson. Alex Killorn at $4.45 million could interest the Oilers. Would the Oilers be interested in Taylor Hall if the Bruins don’t bring him back? If the Bruins re-sign Hall, forward Jake DeBrusk could become available.

The Oilers and pending UFA Ryan Nugent-Hopkins‘ agent Rick Valette have resumed contract talks. The Oilers could offer more term in hopes of lower AAV, maybe in the $5.25 to $5.75 million range. A six-year deal would put him at 34-years old when the deal expires but it may take seven or eight years to get the money that low.