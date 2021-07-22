NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – The Adam Larsson Fallout

NHL Watcher: Ryan Rishaug said on TSN said that he expects the Edmonton Oilers to make a big push for UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie after Adam Larsson decided to sign with the Seattle Kraken.

Any Oilers-Barrie deal could be more than $5 million per season.

Jonathan Willis: “The thing I don’t get about re-signing Barrie is that huge amounts of his value are related to his exceptional PP ability, but Edmonton’s top PP has been better with Nurse or Klefbom in the top slot than with Barrie. Plus you have Keith coming over and Bouchard stepping up.”

Jim Matheson: The best option for the Oilers may be to see if Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson is available. Could they get the Avs to retain $2 million of his $6 million salary? He has two years left on his deal.

Jim Matheson: “Realize Avs’ Erik Johnson has no-move but should Oilers be investigating the right shot Johnson, 33, for two more years as trade alternative for losing Larsson. He is big shutdown right D if Colorado ate some of his $6 mil cap hit. Just throwing it out there…”

Jim Matheson: The Oilers need to need to find shutdown, right-handed defenseman now that Larsson is gone.

Travis Hamonic is one option, but the Oilers top option should be David Savard. He’s the same type of player that Larsson is and he’s only 31-years old.

Lowtide: Goaltender Jonathan Bernier could be an option for the Edmonton Oilers. GM Ken Holland signed him back in Detroit.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: Adam Larsson replacement options for the Edmonton Oilers

Unrestricted free agents options: Dougie Hamilton, Tyson Barrie, David Savard, Jason Demers, Travis Hamonic, Sami Vatanen and Jani Hakanpaa.

Trade possibilities – forget Seth Jones but maybe Rasmus Ristolainen and Josh Manson.