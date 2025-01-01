NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Ty Emberson and Getting Heavier

Ty Emberson could get an extension, and the Edmonton Oilers need to get heavier

Kurt Leavins: It wouldn’t be a surprise if Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman looks to extend defenseman Ty Emberson in the new year.

The John Gibson trade rumors are out there but not sure if he’s an upgrade over Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard and he comes with a $6.4 million cap hit.

The Oilers might have to go through the Los Angeles Kings and/or Vegas Golden Knights in the playoffs this year. Both teams play a heavy game, and it’s something the Oilers may need to address at some point. Internally, if Evander Kane can return to healthy, it would go a long way. Noah Philp is 6′ 3″ and 200 lbs, and if he can get going in the AHL, he could fill a role with the Oilers on the fourth line.

GM Bowman needs to find a bigger, physical, nasty defenseman.

NHL Rumors: Logan Thompson, Charlie Lindgren, and Jonathan Toews

Expect the Oilers to talk to Ty Emberson early in the new year

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Live From Chicago, It’s 32 Thoughts episode on the Edmonton Oilers and pending RFA defenseman Ty Emberson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bukauskas: “January 1st.”

Friedman: “Yes.”

Bukauskas: “Important date on the NHL calendar.”

Friedman: “That is on Wednesday. So on January 1st, players who have been signed to one-year contracts are eligible to sign extensions. There’s, there’s a few of them, obviously, and one of the ones I’m going to be looking at is Ty Emberson of Edmonton.

A bit of a slow start. I remember Kyle Burroughs, when we were in LA telling us that the only thing he was worried about for Emberson is he’s a quiet guy who’d never played in a quote, unquote, noisy market before. And he said that once he adjusted to that, he would be fine.

Kyle Burroughs should be either hosting a podcast or doing TV somewhere because he was totally right about that. Emberson is cooled down. He’s playing very well.

NHL Rumors: How Many Changes are the New York Rangers Willing to Make?

And you know, the other thing too is like, after what happened last summer to the Oilers, they’re not going to be taking any chances. So I would not be surprised to see the Oilers and Emberson engage and you and, and work on trying to get something done not long after the first. We’ll see if it happens, but that’s one I’m going to be looking for.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.