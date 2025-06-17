NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Sam Bennett back to the Florida Panthers isn’t a slam dunk

Cam Robinson: There has been lots of talk that Sam Bennett will be re-signing with the Florida Panthers, but have been told that the Panthers and Bennett’s camp haven’t talked about an extension in weeks.

It appears that his preference is to stay in the United States, and there will be teams ready to make big offers if he goes to the open market.

Marchand is more likely for the Maple Leafs than Bennett and Ehlers, and Rielly likely doesn’t want to move

James Mirtle of The Athletic: (mailbag) Sam Bennett will either re-sign with the Florida Panthers or sign a huge deal with a team like the Utah Mammoth, and not the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Believe the Brad Marchand would have an interest in playing for the Maple Leafs, but it would cost them, and the same with any other team. It could take at least three years and and at least $8 million for anyone to sign the 37-year-old. The Leafs could have a shot if they’re okay with that price. One way to change their DNA.

Although Morgan Rielly‘s name has come up in the rumor mill, don’t think that he has any interest in leaving Toronto. He has a $7.5 million cap hit and a no-movement clause for three more years. There has been no indication that the Leafs are thinking of asking him to waive.

The Leafs would like to move the puck better out of their zone from the blue line, but trading their only one (Rielly) wouldn’t solve that. Would need to add and not subtract, but they have more issues up front they need to deal with.

Can’t see Nikolaj Ehlers as a fit in Toronto to help replace Mitch Marner. He’s going to cost up to $9 million, doesn’t play physical and has struggled in the playoffs.

Winger Nick Robertson isn’t a fit with coach Craig Berube. He’s an RFA with arbitations rights and owed a $918,750 qualifying offer. He’ll likely get traded and won’t net much more than a late-round draft pick.

