NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, and the Vegas Golden Knights

The Florida Panthers aren’t planning anything yet

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, when asked if the Florida Panthers are planning anything with Aleksander Barkov being placed on the IR.

“No, they’ve punted. They’ve pushed the ball down the field, so to speak, and they’ve allowed themselves maximum flexibility with the LTIR that they’re grabbing on Barkov to be able to go out and spend that later if they want to.

The Vegas Golden Knights did it the opposite way with Alex Pietrangelo. He’s on season-ending IR. He cannot come back and play. He cannot play in the playoffs. His season is over based on how Vegas has spent their money. No surprise there. We knew that that would be the case, but nonetheless, it was a talking point as the year went on.”

The Winnipeg Jets have held preliminary talks with Adam Lowry

TSN: After getting Kyle Connor signed to a contract extension, the Winnipeg Jets and Adam Lowry’s agent, Craig Oster, have held preliminary extension talks, according to Darren Dreger.

Look, Adam Lowry, appreciably, is now a top priority for the Jets organization. When you think of the strength of the Jets, past and present and moving forward into the future, based on their experience and their nucleus, Adam Lowry is a key element of the foundation and a strong leader on and off the ice entering the final year of his five-year contract. I would expect negotiations to begin sooner rather than later.

Jack Roslovic took less to sign with the Edmonton Oilers

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers signed Jack Roslovic on Wednesday to a one-year deal, worth $1.5 million. Chris Johnston said that he could have signed elsewhere for more, but he wanted to be part of their winning culture, to potentially play on the top lines, and to push his own career to a different level.

Signs still point to Carter Hart landing in Vegas

TSN: Carter Hart is officially eligible to sign a contract next Wednesday, and it’s still believed that he’ll end up in Vegas, according to Chris Johnson.

“With Hart, the expectation remains that he is going to sign – or at least arrive with the Vegas Golden Knights organization, that’s where he’ll likely begin, that’s where those conversations have been going and that can’t be finalized until next Wednesday.”

