NHL Rumors: How About Dallas Plus Vegas?

What Can Dallas Do Before The Deadline?

Sam Nestler of The Athletic: The division leading Dallas Stars have a tenuous gap between them and even missing the playoffs. That is how jammed the Western Conference race is. Jim Nill acquired Evgenii Dadonov to gain a little scoring help and cap flexibility.

Having just $2.1 million in deadline cap space creates a problem for Dallas. That means taking on as little salary as possible. The Stars need a puck-moving defenseman. After Miro Heiskanen, that aspect is severely lacking.

Nill may have to opt for a true top-six forward. Could Max Domi or Nick Schmaltz be available? James van Riemsdyk probably is too much salary. Dallas has several prospects to move but would Nill part with one? Draft picks are few too with no first or third-round pick this year. Teams have gotten creative though.

Look at what Boston did on Thursday morning acquiring Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings. There is proof that almost anything is possible with this deadline. Jim Nill just either goes for it or he does not. Dallas has a team that can make a deep run in a not-as-strong Western Conference.

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey NOW: Unlike Dallas and Boston, Vegas may need a goaltender more than anything else. The Golden Knights have space to acquire players like Brock Boeser and Tyler Bertuzzi . Will they be available to Vegas? Or will the Golden Knights have to settle for Conor Sheary or Max Domi?

While defense is fine, Vegas cannot keep their goaltenders healthy. Depth err insurance may be far more essential than first anticipated. Cam Talbot is an option, but Karel Vejmelka is intriguing and better than James Reimer. Lineup protection whether by adding a forward or goaltender could not hurt.