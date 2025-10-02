NHL Rumors: How Long Will the Florida Panthers be Patient?

How long will the Florida Panthers decide to wait to help supplement the loss of Aleksander Barkov?

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli, on where the Florida Panthers will go after losing Aleksander Barkov for the season, and Matthew Tkachuk to start the year.

“Aleksander Barkov, such a tough injury. Your heart breaks for him, not just in this major reconstructive knee surgery, missing seven to nine months, but also the fact that the likely captain for Team Finland at the Olympics will now miss the 2026 Olympics in Milan as well.

It up ends the balance of power in the Eastern Conference. There is no replacing, you know, the best and most complete defensive forward, defensive center in the league. Perhaps you could maybe even make the argument in league history.

And where do the cats go from here? How aggressive will they be in trying to replace or trying to supplement the loss of Alexander Barkov? That’s going to be easier said than done. Will they just hold their cards and sit back and say, well, let’s see how Barkov progresses three to four months from now. Let’s see how the team does once Matthew Tkachuk is back in, in December.

Do we need to make a move now? Can we wait and keep our powder dry and see if Barkov has a realistic chance to come back in, whether it’s April, May or June for our playoff run? Or should we go out and spend that money and use all of his cap space and then he will be ineligible for the playoffs with the changes in the NHL playoff salary cap. The addition of that for this upcoming season. Yet another important CBA change and distinction.

So they’re in the process of sorting that out. I think they’re in such good shape relative to so many other teams. losing a player of that magnitude. When you’ve got an embarrassment of riches in your forward group, where you have (Anton) Lundell and (Eetu) Luostarinen on your third line. And you can take Anton Lundell and slide him up further in your lineup and ask more out of him. He’s very capable of giving you a lot more. And a huge part, definitely not an underrated part of their success that they’ve had the last couple years, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.

