NHL Rumors: If Sidney Crosby Decided to Move On From the Pittsburgh Penguins…

NHL Network: If Sidney Crosby decided at some point this season that he’d be okay with moving on from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kevin Weekes thinks the Nashville Predators would be a great fit.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Weekes: “Gonne put this out in TVville, why not Sidney Crosby on Broadway?”

Jamieson Coyle: “Like, why not.”

Bruce Boudreau: “Like New York? I thought we were talking Nashville.”

Coyle: “That’s a hot take.”

Weekes: “Nashville.”

Boudreau: “I’m mean there’s Broadway on, in Nashville.”

Weekes: “That’s what I’m talking about.”

Boudreau: “Oh. Okay.”

Coyle: “There’s a couple of Broadways.”

Weekes: “They need a center. They need a left-handed center. Why not?”

Coyle: “I know a few teams that would like 87.”

Weekes: “Why not like, to me, from a team and a fit, and a need.”

Coyle: “What would you have to give up? What would you have to give up to get him?”

Weekes: “Get, you can take Alan Jackson. You can take Dirks Bentley, we’ll give you Dolly Parton. We can give you all of them. Doesn’t matter. They’re all legends too, but we’re going to trade legend.”

Honestly, the way, Nashville is now a contender based on the expectations and the moves in the offseason.”

Coyle: “If you’re Sidney Crosby, do you waive your no-move to go to a team that is a potential playoff team, or do you go to a team that you have a legitimate chance to chase a cup?”

Weekes: “If I’m Sidney Crosby and Sid knows I love them, Nashville, be right, right in and amongst the top opportunities. Because here’s why, they have the, imagine him on that team. They need a left-hand center. So imagine him on that team with the personnel.”

If you start looking, where else is he going to go that’s going to potentially be a better fit?”

Coyle: “Boston could use the number 1C.”

Weekes: “They can but to me, I think Nashville has a little bit more in terms of game-breakers than Boston,”

Boudreau: (talking to Coyle) “Because you’re from Boston.”

(the three talking over each other)

Boudreau: “Here’s my question, Sydney, right now, I don’t know what would the price be. What would the price be?”

Coyle: “It have to be happening heavy right?”

Weekes: “But just saying, like just based on the need of where Nashville is now, because they need a center, they need a left-hand center. Barry Trotz is going to leave no stone unturned. They’ve got committed, ownership, I was just down there talking to them. had two other games last week. Why not, Sid? Swing for the fences.”