NHL Rumors: Is a Kirill Kaprizov Contract Extension Coming Soon?

Is an eight-year contract extension coming soon for Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Things Will Happen on McDavid’s Timeline episode on the latest on a potential Kirill Kaprizov contract extension with the Minnesota Wild.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bukauskas: “We’re into the early days of September. Elliot, should we be expecting, speaking of massive contracts and big big numbers in this new era of leaping salary caps year over year, an eight-year extension for Kirill Kaprizov coming anytime soon? What’s your sense there?”

Friedman: “Craig Leopold certainly sounded very confident the other day, right? And …”

Bukauskas: “At the new Grand Casino arena, newly named Grand Arena.”

Friedman: “Yes, yes, it definitely sounded grand. There’s no question about that. He sounded very confident. You know, Kaprizov’s coming back into town next week.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and Trade Talk Picking Up But …

I think we get, you know, the one thing is that I never worry about this stuff too much in the summer. I believe that this is a pressure point now, like this time of year, because you have to decide, like McDavid does, can you handle the aggravation? Do you want the scrutiny? Do you have something else in mind? This is the time now that Kaprizov is coming back, that everybody really puts their cards on the table, and everybody gets a true idea of what everyone’s thinking.

I don’t know if this is where it’s going to end up Kyle, but there are rumors out there, the Wild will go to eight times 16 (million) for Kaprizov. We’ll see.”

Bukauskas: “That is a big number.”

Friedman: “That’s a very, that’s $128 million.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.