NHL Rumors: Is there a big market for Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar?

Sportsnet: Eric Francis on Sportsnet 590 The Fan on Calgary Flames goaltender and if there will be a trade market for him after his play last season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Marchese: “Because I like the stir the pot a little bit. And I know you do to actually.

What do you think the market is for Dan Vladar? Because he’s on a really friendly number at $2.2 million for the next two seasons. He showed very well this year and he’s really improved during his time NHL.

Do you that they would be, especially because the cap number, do you think there would be a big market for his services? Like, did he show you enough last year?

Francis: “Ya. Ya. And the year before he showed enough. I do think there would be a big market for a guy with that cap hit, with that size, 6-foot-6. He’s a consummate pro. His teammates absolutely love him which is a crucial part of being a backup goalie in the National Hockey League.

I said it before Treliving got named the Leafs GM, I wouldn’t be surprised if Treliving wants to regroup with Dan Vladar. I almost guarantee he’ll make a phone call to Craig Conroy and say, ‘Hey, if you are interested in parting with one of your goaltenders, we’d certainly be very interested in Dan Vladar.’ Because the Leafs need a goalie or two and he would be an incredible part of 1A/1B.

I’m not sure you want to take that chance and make him the starter anywhere anytime soon but I don’t think there is any question you can count on him for 30, maybe even 40 starts if you wanted to split time with someone.

Ya, I’d think the value is high on a Dan Vladar and if that’s the road the Flames decide to go on, whenever it is, whether it’s in the summer or in the fall or if it’s at the trade deadline, I think that he’ll get back a pretty good return given the all those things I said.”