NHL Rumors: Is there a long-term deal for Shane Pinto with the Ottawa Senators?

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators extension talks on the back burner for now, but is there a deal to be made?

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Frankie Corrado, on what a contract extension for Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto could look like.

Host: “I’m super intrigued by the contract negotiation that’s going to be going, that is, has already started, but apparently it’s on the back burner for now between (Shane Pinto) and the Sens. So, he’s in the final year of his deal. He’s still in RFA next summer, three, $3.75 (million) right now.

Like the point production for you, had 21 goals last year. The point production is not going to tell you that he should get Dylan Cozen’s money, but Lloyd and I were just sort of batting around off the air, I could say, and we sort of feel like. he’s at least the equal, if not more important, than Dylan Cozens.

So, how hard will it be for the Sens to kind of keep him under Dylan Cozen’s $7.1 million money, if there is a long-term deal to be done there?

Corrado: “If Shane Pinto scores 30 goals this year, which I think he’s very capable of, I don’t think they’re going to be able to keep him under Dylan Cozens money. Like, I just he’s, he’s, he’s too complete of a player to, to ignore everything that he does well. Positionally, how smart he is. And then to add in the fact that if he gets like, this offensive outburst this season, it’s going to be, you know, it’s going to be difficult to reason with keeping him, you know, in that range.

But I think if you look at it now, like, you know, if Shane Pinto (inaudible) the same way. Let’s just say, you know, reasonable kind of production this year for Pinto, right on par with what he’s been doing. I think on a long-term deal, you’re probably looking at, you know, seven to $7.2 (million).

Like, that’s, that’s, that’s where he’s supposed to be. And with the cap going up the way it is, the Sens and any team would be able to digest that and say, like, we’re going to get good value out of this guy. And he’s not, the thing about Pinto is, not a guy that’s going to sign, and you’re going to say, ‘That’s our third line center for the next seven years.’

Like, a lot of upside there for him to play a lot and play a meaningful role. And you think about what this team is trying to do, like, you know, make the playoffs every year. Win rounds in the playoffs. A guy like Shane Pinto, what he does, and the way he can play against top opponents, and how he can maybe free up Timmy Stutzle. Like, if you think about how you’re going to deploy your line.

There’s just, there’s so much value there, outside of what the offense is going to be. And if it really kind of pops off this year, I think he’s, you know, it’s starting with a seven, and then it just, you know, it just matters how much higher it’s going to go from there. But I think on a long-term deal, like if I’m signing Shane Pinto on a long-term deal, I don’t have any issues with it starting with a seven and being, you know, under 7.5 let’s say.”

