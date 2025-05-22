NHL Rumors: Islanders, Penguins, Bruins, Kings, Ehlers, and Lafreniere

Quick Hits on the Islanders, Penguins, Bruins, Kings, and Ehlers

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: The New York Islanders next GM will have a say in Patrick Roy‘s future, but he is under contract for four more years.

Brad Larsen will remain as part of the Calgary Flames coaching staff.

D.J. Smith is high on the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching list. Mitch Love is also on it.

The Boston Bruins are taking their time with their coaching search. Marco Sturm is still a contender.

Newly named Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland will try to re-sign pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and it could cost more than $7 million a season.

Signs are pointing to Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers hitting free agency.

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: Looking at six potential landing spots if the New York Rangers look to trade forward Alexis Lafreniere. Looking to trade Lafreniere may not be the smartest thing for the Rangers to do since he’s still 23. He is inconsistent with his game though. (spitballing teams and players)

Montreal Canadiens – Jeff Gorton drafted Lafreniere, and they’ll be in the market for a top-six winger who can score. He’d fit the age of their core. Would it cost Juraj Slafkovsky? They’d probably like to have both. The Canadiens are loaded with draft picks.

: This Canadiens – Lafreniere talk is pure speculation, hypothetical. Marco D’Amico: “I’d just like to add that, not only are the Canadiens and the Rangers terrible trade partners, but the two sides aren’t exactly fond of each other. Still some bad juju over how things went down in NY during the last regime change.”

Calgary Flames – They were 29th in goal scoring last season and have multiple first-round picks. The Rangers could use some defense, enter Rasmus Andersson.

Utah Mammoth – They have the cap room and they should be looking for offense after revamping their blue line last offseason.

Anaheim Ducks – Started moving forward last season and could look to push for a playoff spot next season. They have some young talent and the cap space. The Rangers could use a center, and Trevor Zegras could use a change of scenery.

Chicago Blackhawks – They need to improve this year and are armed with a solid prospect pool and $30 million in cap space. They need a young winger to play with Connor Bedard. The Blackhawks have several blue line prospects that might interest the Rangers.

Minnesota Wild – The Wild will have some cap flexibility finally and need some offense. Center Marco Rossi‘s name is in the rumor mill.

