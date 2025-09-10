NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and Sidney Crosby

A Jack Eichel extension remains a priority for the Vegas Golden Knights

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said it’s a priority to get Jack Eichel signed to a contract extension. It doesn’t sound like anything’s imminent.

“That’s a priority. It remains a priority. He’s been a great player for our organization. I think our organization has been great for him. So, lots of interest, obviously, I think from both sides to make something work.”

After losing Alex Pietrangelo long-term, it’s believed they tried to acquire Rasmus Andersson in late June. As they head into training camp, McCrimmon says they’re pretty much set. It won’t be a surprise if they look to add later in the season.

Would Sidney Crosby entertain a trade one day? Agent Pat Brisson, “… it’s always a possibility, you know?”

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic: The likeliest outcome is that Sidney Crosby will be a Pittsburgh Penguin for life, but will losing open up a small door for him playing elsewhere? Crosby’s agent Pat Brisson of CAA Sports Monday night:

“Well, it’s a reality. First of all, he’s been so consistent for 20 years. He had another great year last season. He just keeps going. The comparison is Tom Brady. We want Sidney to hopefully be in the playoffs every year. We want him to hopefully win another Cup or two.

So each year the team that he’s playing for fails to make the playoffs, it creates a lot of speculation. In reality, he’s not getting any younger. We’re here to support him. It’s the beginning of the season here. Let’s see how things are going. Hopefully they have a great season and the speculation will go away.

“But at the same time, the reason we all talk about this is because he’s such a great player still. He continues to be such a difference maker. Like a Tom Brady, that’s how I look at it.”

Brisson adds that the Penguins have missed the playoffs that past three years, and how will the team do this season? Crosby should be in the playoffs every year. Would Crosby entertain a trade one day? Brisson: “I mean, I’m answering something that … let’s put it this way, it’s always a possibility, you know?”

