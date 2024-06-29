NHL Rumors: Jake Guentzel and Steven Stamkos

The Carolina Hurricanes still waiting on a Jake Guentzel decision

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sources have said the Carolina Hurricanes have increased their offer to eight years at $8 million per season for Jake Guentzel. Believe that is in the ballpark to what he originally wanted. As of yesterday, the Hurircanes were awaiting his answer. Is it too close to the opening of free agency and Guentzel is tempted to see what it brings?

Talk is the Canucks may go seven years at $9 million per. They’ll be other teams interested.

William DePaoli: The Carolina Hurricanes are optimistic that they can re-sign Jake Guentzel. If not, most feel that it would be either the Vancouver Canucks or Tampa Bay Bay Lightning. Some it’s the Hurricanes or Lightning.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Steven Stamkos $1-$2 million apart?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A short-term deal for Steven Stamkos doesn’t work for the Tampa Bay Lightning. A long-term deal would bring down the cap hit and that’s what they’ve been talking.

If guessing numbers, would say an eight-year deal at around $3 million a season. Stamkos’ camp may be thinking closer to $4 or $5 million depending on the term.

The Nashville Predators would be interested in Stamkos if he goes to market. Chris Johnston has suggested the Detroit Red Wings. If the Vegas Golden Knights don’t re-sign Jonathan Marchessault, would they be interested?

Chad DeDominicis: Believe that the Buffalo Sabres would take a run at Steven Stamkos if the opportunity arises.

TSN: Chris Johnston says that the Nashville Predators would be interested in Steven Stamkos if he goes to free agency on Monday.

“A team that I’m really going to focus on here is the Predators. They are quite motivated to try and bring him in there and they offer some of the same benefits as living in the Tampa bay area. Certainly, if he hits the open market they’ll be a top suitor.”

Pierre LeBrun adds that he thinks the Tampa Bay Lightning and Stamkos are $1.5-$2 million a year apart and that the Lightning have reached their cap limit. LeBrun adds that the Penguins and Evgeni Malkin were in the same situation back in 2022 and they found a deal last minute.