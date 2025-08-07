NHL Rumors: Jakub Vrana, and the Edmonton Oilers

Jakub Vrana may be holding hope for an NHL deal, but he’s getting interest in Sweden and Czechia

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: Jakub Vrana may still be holding up hope of signing with an NHL team after splitting last season between the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals. He’s getting interest from teams in Europe – Linkoping and Sparta Praha.

There was speculation that he was signing with Linkoping HC in Sweden, but Linkoping director Peter Jakobsson said to pump the brakes a bit. Vrana played junior and pro with Linkoping before heading to North America. Jakobsson did say that they are a strong option and hopes to have him there.

The Edmonton Oilers have several players eligible for contract extensions

Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Bob Stauffer last week was talking about some Edmonton Oilers who are eligible for a contract extension – Connor McDavid, Jake Walman, Mattias Ekholm, Vasily Podkolzin, and head coach Kris Knoblauch.

“Let’s say by August the 28th, which is a Thursday, a month from today, I could foresee a scenario where extensions are done on Podzkolzin, Walman, Ekholm, and McDavid.So I’m not moving off it.

(Frank) Seravalli and myself both said 100 percent that Connor would re-sign. All along, nothing was happening before Leon’s wedding. I could see some traction occurring after that. Oh, and a potential extension for Kris Knoblauch as well. Those ones. I would say that (Brett) Kulak will probably have a decision to make.”

Evolving Hockey projects McDavid at eight years at a $15.39 million cap hit. The 35-year-old Ekholm projects at three years at $6.86 million. 29-year-old Walman projects at three years at $4.91 million. 24-year-old Podkolzin projects at two years at $2.17 million. 31-year-old Kulak projects at four years at $3.96 million.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.