NHL Rumors: James van Riemsdyk, and Trade Tiers

James van Riemsdyk available for trade

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk.

“Someone to keep our eyes on is James van Riemsdyk of the Philadelphia Flyers. Having a really nice season now, and scored night as well.

Keep your eyes on him. The Philadelphia Flyers have made him available. Now, the actual cash here, $5 million, $1 million has already been paid as a bonus going back to last summer. The cap hit $7 (million) but Philadelphia could eat some of that as well to make it more palatable for a team looking at James van Riemsdyk.

Probably really good for a team looking for some power play help, a team destined for the playoffs. He’s having another decent season.

Trade tiers

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at some trade tiers leading up to the March 3rd deadline.

Kane and Toews tier: Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews (Blackhawks).

The Avs could look at Toews. The Islanders, Oilers and Capitals could be in on Kane.

Elite pending free agent tier: Matt Dumba (Wild), Bo Horvat (Canucks). John Klingberg (Ducks), and Timo Meier (Sharks).

The Devils could target Meier. The Wild could use Dumba in a ‘hockey trade.’

Elite players with term tier: Brock Boeser (Canucks), Jakob Chychrun (Coyotes) and Erik Karlsson (Sharks).

The Kings, Senators, and Oilers are teams to watch on Chychrun. Karlsson may be okay with playing in Florida.

Help up front tier: Nick Bonino (Sharks), Evgenii Dadonov (Canadiens), Max Domi (Blackhawks), Jonathan Drouin (Canadiens), Anthony Duclair (Panthers), Lars Eller (Capitals), Mike Hoffman (Canadiens), Kasperi Kapanen (Penguins), Sean Monahan (Canadiens), Gustav Nyquist (Blue Jackets), Jesse Puljujarvi (Oilers), and James van Riemsdyk (Flyers).

Help in the back-end tier: Justin Braun (Flyers), Joel Edmundson (Canadiens), Shayne Gostisbehere (Coyotes), Jack Johnson (Blackhawks), Dmitry Kulikov (Ducks), Matt Roy (Kings), Luke Schenn (Canucks), Kevin Shattenkirk (Ducks) and Sean Walker (Kings).

Help in the way-back-end tier: James Reimer (Sharks), Anthony Stolarz (Ducks) and Cam Talbot (Senators).

Bargain beauties tier: Jason Dickinson (Blackhawks), Vladislav Gavrikov (Blue Jackets), Nick Jensen (Capitals), Tyler Motte (Senators), Conor Sheary (Captials) and Carson Soucy (Kraken).

St. Louis Blues explosion tier: Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly, Torey Krug, Marco Scandella and Vladimir Tarasenko.