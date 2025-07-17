NHL Rumors: Jared McCann and Mason McTavish

Jared McCann may not have a spot with the Seattle Kraken long-term

Sekeres and Price: Jeff Marek on the Sekeres and Price talking about the Seattle Kraken, and how there may not be a long-term fit for Jared McCann in Seattle.

“I do think that Seattle is open for business on a lot of things, specifically with the new General Manager, Jason Botteril, in the big chair now. But I could see Jared McCann available.

Like you look, like if you look at the draft history of the Seattle Kraken, and they just picked up Jake O’Brien this year as well, they are going to have too many centers. You know, Berkley Catton is going to probably have to play on the wing here. Matty Beniers and Shane Wright being one-two.

Mitch Marner Joins Vegas: Boost or Bust for Golden Knights’ Cup Hopes?

So if McCann fancies himself a center, that’s not where he’s going to be long-term. Chandler Stevenson’s on a long-term deal.

And if, if, if Vancouver is, is shopping, I know that Botterill would probably look at it and say, ‘Okay, how are we going to replace those goals?’

But I don’t think in the long-term future for Seattle that, that Jared McCann is part of it.”

Is Mason McTavish really available?

Sekeres and Price: Jeff Marek on whether Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish is available for trade.

“It’s probably the most that Mason McTavish has been available. And if he is available, man, start the lineup of teams that are looking for a second-line center.

Whether it’s Minnesota or Montreal, go right down the list. There’s a lot of teams that are looking are looking for second line guys right now in the middle. Vancouver Canucks, we’ve talked about here every week, clearly, one of them, as well.

The Bowen Byram Saga with the Buffalo Sabres is Far From Over

So, is he available? The way that I’d put it is, he’s more available now than he’s ever been.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.