NHL Rumors: Jeff Skinner and Jack Eichel

Little details on Skinner scratches … The Kraken a future option?

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Jeff Skinner‘s agent Don Meehan wouldn’t say any details of the conversations he had with GM Kevyn Adams last week. Adams hasn’t spoken with the media since the team came back from their COVID pause. Coach Ralph Krueger won’t go into details about why he was scratching Skinner.

Skinner has said multiple times that he’s not unhappy being in Buffalo.

Last season both Zach Bogosian and Evan Rodriques asked for trades out of Buffalo. Bogosian ended up having his contract terminated.

Skinner has a no-movement clause so he has to approve any trade. Not playing much definitely isn’t helping his trade value. A buyout this offseason is out of the question.

Maybe the Seattle Kraken could be willing to take on Skinner this offseason. Ron Francis and Jason Botterill have been GMs with Skinner on their roster.

The Bruins should be in Jack Eichel if the Sabres listen to offers

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Jack Eichel’s contract runs through 2026 with a salary cap hit of $10 million per season. The 24-year old currently has 0 NHL playoff games.

If Eichel becomes available, the Boston Bruins may show some interest.

“I just don’t see any way they can’t be all over him,” said an NHL source familiar with Eichel.

Eichel doesn’t have a no-movement clause until 2022-23, so the bidding would be open if they look to move him in the next year.

“He can ask for a trade. But he could be off to Columbus,” the source said. “On the flip side, if you’re Buffalo, if you’re ever going to trade him and you’re worried about this, you should trade him before it kicks in.”

Eichel would definitely fit nicely into the Bruins roster. They could have the salary cap space next season if they didn’t bring back David Krejci and Tuukka Rask.

The acquiring cost of Eichel would be high. The Sabres would likely want to start talks with David Pastrnak or Charlie McAvoy.

“I think you’re looking at McAvoy and Frederic, probably minimum,” said the source. “Minimum.”

The more teams that get involved, the higher the price would get. The Minnesota Wild could be interested and could offer Kirill Kaprizov. The New York Rangers have Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and K’Andre Miller (not offering up all three). The Vancouver Canucks have Elias Pettersson or Bo Horvat. The Los Angeles Kings have Quinton Byfield and Alex Turcotte.