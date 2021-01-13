NHL Rumors: Jets, Laine and Roslovic … Kings and Dubois

Latest on the Jets

TSN: Darren Dreger on Winnipeg Jets trade speculation involving Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic and if they will be traded anytime soon.

“Well, it’s relatively quiet. I mean, all eyes on Patrik Laine. But he’s such a big part of the Winnipeg Jets that if Kevin Cheveldayoff is going to consider trading him in season, then it has to be the perfect fit. There’s been some speculation connecting Winnipeg to Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Columbus Blue Jackets. That makes a lot of sense, but there’s nothing close there. Jack Roslovic doesn’t have a contract. He’s not in camp and there’s no expectation that he’s going to re-join the Winnipeg Jets any time soon, but in the meantime, they’ve got Mason Appleton, they’ve got Trevor Lewis, they’ve got other players who are seizing the opportunity. Cheveldayoff has had conversations with teams about Roslovic, but he is willing to be patient.”

Jets to sign Lewis

David Pagnotta: Hearing that the Winnipeg Jets will be signing forward Trevor Lewis to a one-year contract at under $1 million later today. Lewis has been in camp on a PTO.

Pros and Cons of the Kings acquiring Dubois

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic: Recently wondered if the Los Angeles Kings would be interested in Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Kings, as well as the Anaheim Ducks, could be in a position to make a strong offer. The price to acquire will be high and that team would need to have the future salary cap space for a long-term contract extension.

Pros for the Kings: He’s a true No. 1 center. The Kings have been patient with their rebuild and Dubois would help fill a gap between their veterans and the younger prospects. Could slide Kopitar back to the second-line slot. They have plenty of prospects they could move and are deep at center prospects. Unlike some other teams, the Kings future cap situation would allow them to fit in a big extension.

Cons for the Kings: The asking price could start with Quinton Byfield. Why is Dubois looking to get of Columbus and are they issues that could come up again? Another question is what would a long-term contract look like? It will be big.