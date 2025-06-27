NHL Rumors: John Tavares, Brad Marchand, and the Dallas Stars

Will it take four years and $5 million for John Tavares for the Leafs, as talks inch along?

TSN: A contract extension between the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares is inching along, with the progress being made, and the Leafs are negotiating hard, according to Chris Johnston.

“But for a player of Tavares’ calibre, it’s become clear, if it wasn’t already, that the Maple Leafs are negotiating hard in this situation. They’re taking advantage of the fact that he clearly wants to remain in Toronto and wants to find the right hometown discount.

Make no mistake, if Tavares remains with the Maple Leafs it will be on a deal that is less than he could get on the open market on Tuesday.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares will get a deal done, but less certain than a week ago. He’d take less than Brock Nelson‘s three years at $7.5 million to stay in Toronto but a two-year deal on the open market could be $7.5 to $8 million. It may take four years at $5 million for him to sign in Toronto.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs GM on Marner, Tavares, and Robertson

50-50 for a Brad Marchard return to Florida, Aaron Ekblad likely gone

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Put it at 50-50 that Brad Marchand re-signs with the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad is likely going to free agency. Term is likely the issue for Ekblad.

Is the Dallas Stars coaching search down to two?

TSN: Chris Johnston says the Dallas Stars coaching search continues, and it sounds like it’s down to Glen Gulutzan and Neil Graham.

“Remember, one thing general manager Jim Nill mentioned when he made the change with DeBoer was that they’re looking for someone who can maybe grow into the role. A coach that can grow along with the players, be the next voice and head coach in the league, rather than going out and getting a more proven commodity.

In the case of Gulutzan, he’s had a couple of chances as a head coach, but they were quite a while ago in the past, and Graham is looking for his first opportunity.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.