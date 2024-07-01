NHL Rumors: Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos, Anthony Stolarz, Eric Robinson, and Deferred Compensation

Are the New Jersey Devils in on Jonathan Marchessault?

Jim Biringer: (last night) There is good possibility that the New Jersey Devils will go after Jonathan Marchessault as they could use another scorer.

Jim Biringer: “Expect Devils and Jonathan Marchessault to be announced when free agency opens.”

David Pagnotta: The Devill are looking for a top-six scorer and Marchessault could be an option there and there is ‘lots of noise.’

Danny Webster: Was told the Devils were also a team to watch with regards to Marchessault.

Let the Steven Stamkos sweepstakes begin

Bob McKenzie: There are at least six teams in on Steven Stamkos. Among the teams interested are the Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils.

Kevin Weekes: The New Jersey Devils are in the race to sign Stamkos.

Leafs, Panthers, and Blackhawks interested in Anthony Stolarz

Darren Dreger: The Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Chicago Blackhawks are interested in goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

The Hurricanes will be signing Eric Robinson

David Pagnotta: Eric Robinson will be signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes for just under $1 million.

On Deferred Compensation

Bob McKenzie: “Something to keep an eye on today is whether some NHL teams structure deals with “deferred compensation.” I’ve heard there’s been more a lot more talk of it this year.

It’s a legal (within the NHL CBA) maneuver that can be used ostensibly to help a player with tax considerations, but the too-complicated-for-me-calculation explanation is that it can also work to reduce the AAV.

It’s done a lot in baseball apparently (Ohtani!).

A player in a high tax jurisdiction, for example, could defer significant amounts of money beyond the playing term of the contract and if, after he stops playing, he moves to a lower-tax jurisdiction, there are significant tax savings on the deferred monies.

It was done many years ago when Shane Doan (now working for TOR) was re-signing with ARI when current TOR GM Brad Treliving was AGM with the Coyotes. The circumstances back then, IIRC, were mostly ARI not wanting to pay out cash in the short term (go figure).

As I understand it, there’s a present-day dollars calculation that is done on the deferred money and that is where, under the right set of circumstances, it could have an influence on the AAV.

Anyway, as I said, something to keep an eye on.

They said there would be no math!!”