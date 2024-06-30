NHL Rumors: Kings, Canucks, Devils, Avalanche, and the Capitals

Was quiet on Arthur Kaliyev and Matt Roy is going to free agency

Dennis Bernstein: There wasn’t much going on the Arthur Kaliyev trade front on Friday but things may pick up over the weekend.

Pending UFA defenseman Matt Roy won’t be returning the Los Angeles Kings. They did have some interest in bringing him back.

The Vancouver Canucks will check in on two defensemen

Rick Dhaliwal: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Vancouver Canucks checked in on left-handed defenseman Ian Cole again. They know the veteran and need help on the left side.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams that are interested in the Winnipeg Jets pending UFA defenseman Brenden Dillon, but as of yesterday afternoon, it doesn’t sound like he will be signing with the Canucks when free agency opens on Monday.

The New Jersey Devils are the front-runners for Brett Pesce

Chris Johnston: The New Jersey Devils should be considered the front-runners to land Carolina Hurricanes UFA defenseman Brett Pesce.

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils trade defenseman John Marino to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, gaining a bit of cap flexibility for free agency.

League sources have the eyeing Brett Pesce. GM Tom Fitzgerald said he’ll be aggressive.

Frank Seravalli: The Devils are interested in Hurricanes pending UFA Brett Pesce and they’re also expected to take a run at Winnipeg Jets pending UFA defenseman Brenden Dillon.

The Colorado Avalanche hope to find the sweet spot with Jonathan Drouin

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: The Colorado Avalanche have the uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichuskin for next season. It’s hard for them do deal with the cap situations it creates. They’ll have to assume both salaries are on the books.

They’re talking with pending UFA Jonathan Drouin and would like to re-sign him as he was a good fit. They’ll “try and find the sweet spot” according to GM Chris MacFarland.

A couple of Washington Capitals UFAs won’t be back, and talks continue with McMichael

Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on pending UFAs Max Pacioretty and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

“They’re free agents. Unlikely they would be back with us.”

MacLellan said they are in negotiations with RFA Connor McMichael. He’s been qualified with no arbitration rights.

MacLellan expects defenseman Ethan Bear to be at training camp. He went into the NHL players assistance program in March.