NHL Rumors: Kirill Kaprizov and Kyle Connor

Things are getting a little tense between the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov’s camp

TSN: Pierre LeBrun was asked if it’s no longer about money for Kirill Kaprizov and if the Minnesota Wild are going to have to consider trading him. LeBrun said that teams are calling the Wild, but they are not entertaining trade calls as they still want to sign him, and still believe that they can.

“I know that there are people in the Wild organization that believe Kaprizov actually wants to stay but this is his agent, Paul Theofanous, who has been around a long time, perhaps trying to get a little more in this negotiation. We’ll see.

But we just talked about the cordial vibes that remain in the McDavid/Oilers conversation. This is not cordial. This is a little more edgy, let’s just say, between Kaprizov’s agent and GM Bill Guerin. I think last week was very emotional and it’s not clear what the endgame here is.”

So, if the Wild really believe he wants to stay, how much higher are they willing to go? Kaprizov is scheduled to speak to the media on Thursday, so that will be interesting. He’s likely not going to say much, but teams will be listening.

LeBrun adds that they haven’t asked him for a list of teams that he would consider playing for.

The communication lines are open between the Winnipeg Jets and Kyle Connor

TSN: Darren Dreger was asked about Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor, who is eligible for a contract extension. It remains a priority for the Jets.

“I don’t think that there’s any doubt that the Jets have put a priority on extending Connor for as long as they can. That’s just the reality of the situation and I don’t doubt for a second that they will extend Connor because he’s been such a key piece of this organization’s past, present, and future.

There’s no timeline on this but again, lines of communication are completely open as Connor goes into the final year of an almost $50 million deal. Based on years of production, it’s safe to assume that Connor has earned a decent raise.”

