NHL Rumors: Libor Hajek, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Defenseman Libor Hajek generating some interest

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet: Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek left their AHL team in Wilkes-Barre back in December to go play with Pardubice HC in the Czech Extraliga. He had a good season and some teams noticed. He could play for Czechia in the World Championships.

Carolina Hurricanes GM has his hands full with coaching and player free agents

Michael Russo of the Athletic: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell isn’t worried about Rod Brind’Amour‘s contract and says it will get done. The closer this gets to the end of his contract, the more speculation increases.

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken

There is already speculation about the Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs. The St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks are looking for a new head coach. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins could also be looking for a new coach eventually.

Darren Dreger: (posted yesterday afternoon) “The Carolina Hurricanes aren’t interested in allowing coveted coach Rod Brind’Amour to investigate the open market. In the past 24 hours the two sides have come together and it looks encouraging an extension will get done.”

Waddell also as a list of RFAs and UFAs that he has to make decisions on. Their RFAs include Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas. UFAs include Jake Guentzel, Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei, Teuvo Teravainen, Stefan Noesen, Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield and Tony DeAngelo.

“Yeah, I lose sleep over it some nights because we have something good going here, and we’d like to keep it going,” Waddell said. “But there’s this thing called the salary cap that we have to make sure it all fits.

NHL Rumors: Rod Brind’Amour Isn’t Concerned, but ….

“We have some of our RFAs like Jarvis and Marty Necas that we certainly are going to keep. And then you try to say, ‘OK, where’s the rest of the money going to be spent?’ We’ve had discussions with all the agents, and we have a pretty good idea what everybody’s thinking.”