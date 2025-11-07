NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers

NHL Free AgentsNHL Rumors

The rumors in the NHL continue to focus on the free agents in 2026 mainly Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin and when they will sign.
Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (9) handles the puck during the second period against the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What’s New with Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron on Wednesday and was asked about the latest on Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings and where things stood with Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers.

Steve Kouleas: “Speaking of Money, money, money. Where did we leave off last week with Kempe? I had the Ken Holland clip in the interview, was all business. And Artemi Panarin with what is and isn’t happening on Broadway.”

NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers, and Artemi Panarin

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, I mean, with Kempe, I think it’s, excuse me, I think it’s status quo. I think they wanted to give themselves a breather. We talked last week, and as you mentioned, you talked to Ken Holland about it. It’s no secret that both sides want to keep the relationship going. It’s just a matter of actually going through that full negotiation process, which still needs to pick up.

With respect to Panarin, I think the indicators are that he wants to and would like to stay in New York. But they have got to figure out what, basically, what the term is, and how the dollars are allocated based on the term. Doesn’t sound like a two- to three-year deal is going to be really formally considered by the Panarin camp; it looks like he wants to have more term tied to it.

He’s 34 right now, going to be 35. Is it a four-year? Is it a five-year deal? What type of AAV are we talking about when we get to that point? That’ll be another eight-figure type of deal, I would have to imagine, with respect to the AAV, but all of it is going to be tied to terms. So I don’t think they’re there yet, I haven’t gotten that sense. And at the same time, the Rangers also want to have an understanding as to how the heck their season is going to go.

So you know some guys obviously wanted to get it done early, and they did. Others in a little bit of a different predicament based on where their team is at. And even Alex Tuch in Buffalo, the update I got a couple days ago was status quo. Nothing new to report.”

NHL Rumors: How Can the Los Angeles Kings Not Extend Adrian Kempe?

