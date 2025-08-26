NHL Rumors: Luke Evangelista and Mason McTavish

Luke Evangalista is looking for short-term and Pat Verbeek digging his heels in with Mason McTavish

Empty Netters: Jeff Marek was on the Empty Netters show with Dan and Chris Powers and was talking about some of the remaining restricted free agents, including Nashville Predators Luke Evangelista and Anaheim Ducks Mason Marchment.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “That I mean, right now, the one thing we do need to remind, remind ourselves to, and I think this comes into play probably with someone like Luke Evangelista there, this is the last year you can sign eight-year deals, right?

So I think that there are some players look for the long-term deals. There are some teams like, I think Barry, if you just want to jump to Luke Evangelist off of Luke Hughes here. I think that, I think that the Nashville Predators probably, I think Barry Trotz has actually mentioned this, like they want something of a longer-term deal.

The agent there is Judd Moldaver of Wasserman, and like, look, he’s, he’s famous, certainly with Austin Matthews for take short-term deals and keep ringing the bell as the salary cap continues to rise. I know players crave security, but Moldaver is like one of the bolder agents out there that tries to steer his guys into into short-term deals. I don’t think Nashville is, is there with this player?

Chris: “Sure. And so so Nashville wants the long-term and Luke’s trying to get a bridge. That’s what you’re

saying?

Marek: “Yeah, it’s kind of opposite, right?

Chris: “Yeah, right. Usually it’s the reverse.

Marek: “Look at Mason McTavis and, like, there are some general managers that are fine with, like, the big deal coming off the entry-level. A lot of guys want the bridge coming off the ELC, you know, you’re Pat Verbeek, I mean, I don’t think he’s, you know, too keen on ongoing, ongoing term right away. I think he’s probably more amenable to a shorter-term deal.

It would, it would appear to me, like that might be the, that might be the, the situation here. Again, that’s a veteran agent, too, in Pat Morris of Newport. Not his first rodeo by any stretch of the imagination. And like, look like Pat Verbeek has show us like he’s willing to, he’s willing to dig in his heels on a lot of these situations.

