NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Red Wings, Panthers, Flames, and the Kraken

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz haven’t found the sweet money spot yet

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta said that the Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Anthony Stolarz are going back and forth on a mid-term deal. He hopes to get a new deal done before the start of the season.

“They continue talks, but they aren’t closer to a deal as of (Wednesday morning) than they were two days ago,” Pagnotta said. “Term affects the dollars. An extra result results in a higher AAV, and both sides haven’t found that sweet spot, just yet.”

Talks will continue with the Leafs and the 31-year-old netminder.

NHL Rumors: Luke Hughes, Mason McTavish, and Luke Evangelista – Volume IX

Quick hits on the Bruins, Red Wings, Panthers, Flames, and the Kraken

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Some predications for this season.

The Boston Bruins aren’t going to contend and will trade Pavel Zacha at the deadline. A two-way center who has two years left at a $4.75 million cap hit will interest contenders.

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will be safe if they make the playoffs this year, but what happens if they don’t? They likely wouldn’t fire him, but maybe he goes to the President of Hockey Ops and one of Kris Draper or Shawn Horcoff, both their AGMs, takes over as GM.

Could see the Florida Panthers signing goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to a Brad Marchand-type deal, longer term at a $5.25 million cap hit.

A team looking for a second-line center will be calling the Calgary Flames about Nazem Kadri. Kadri carries a cap hit $7 million through 2028-29. He does have a full no-movement clause this season; it becomes a 13-team no-trade clause on July 1st. Would he be okay waiving if a team comes calling? Would they offer a deal to the Flames that they can’t turn down?

NHL Rumors: No News is Good News for the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov

If they are out of it at the trade deadline, the Seattle Kraken could be popular. Pending UFAs include forwards Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle, Mason Marchment, and Eeli Tolvanen, and on the blue line, Jamie Oleksiak. Players with two years of term who might interest include forward Jared McCann and defenseman Vince Dunn.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.