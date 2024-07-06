NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Nick Robertson, and the Forward Group

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving at the start of free agency on the report that Nick Robertson won’t re-sign and wants a trade, and looking at the forward group.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Yeah, as far as Nick, Nick’s an excellent young player, and I’m not gonna, I’m not gonna get into play-by-plays of. I haven’t seen the reports, I’ve heard.

Certainly, I obviously, have known that there was some, you know, some frustration with Nick on his behalf. But we look at Nick as a, as an excellent player. And there’s great opportunity for Nick here and we need him to be a good player for us.

So I’m not going to get any speculation or any public back and forth. We’ll just leave it at that and continue to move forward as far as our, what was the second part about the forward, about the forward group?”

Reporter: “Yeah, the forward group.”

Treliving: “Yeah, like I said, today’s one day so we’re, that’s an area as I look at it we, we’ve added some players on the back. You know, we’ve added, added, you know, our goaltending, we’ve added depth and goal.

You’re not going to complete everything, you know, you’re not gonna get everything done in one day. So we’ll continue to look in ways that we can augment the forward group.

You know, we think we’ve got some young players coming but we don’t, we certainly don’t want to start jamming young players in if they’re not ready. If those players get, and I know everybody gets excited, obviously the (Easton) Cowan’s and (Fraser) Minten’s. I don’t want to, I hate naming names because I’m leaving guys out. But you know, we’ve got some young players even in, with the Marlies.

At the end of the day, you know, they’ve got a they got to show that they’re ready to play in the man’s League, and, and that’s what training camps for. We think they’re great young players, but we’re certainly not going to put them in a position to, to fail.

So we’ve got lots of summer left. We got lots of training camp and preseason left to make those decisions, but we’ll certainly be looking at our forward group, moving forward.”