NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Golden Knights Talking Mitch Marner Sign-and-Trade

Elliotte Friedman: Something to watch is the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights talking about an sign-and-trade for Mitch Marner.

It’s hard to say if something can be worked out, but talks continue.

Darren Dreger: Sources say that sign-and-trade talks between the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights are ongoing.

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman from the draft on the Mitch Marner speculation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Yeah, so, Jameson, there are talks underway between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights about trading for Mitch Marner’s rights. I think they’ve been looking at this for a few days now.

I think they’ve discussed players that could go back and forth. So I don’t necessarily think it could be a draft pick. I think there could be some roster players going in return from Vegas to Toronto, if this deal does happen.

Just the conversations are continuing, and we’ll see where it goes. But definitely serious discussions between Toronto and Vegas about Marner’s rights.”

Elliotte Friedman: Forward Nic Roy could be going to the Maple Leafs if a deal is worked out.

Bruce Garrioch: “There is talk amongst league executives that Leafs have asked for Nicolas Roy and Nicolas Hague in return. It will be interesting to see if this happens.”

