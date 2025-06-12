NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, and Canadiens

What’s more likely, Bennett to the Maple Leafs or Marner to the Panthers?

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: JD Bunkis asks James Mirtle what is more likely to happen, Sam Bennett signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs or Mitch Marner signing with the Florida Panthers?

Bunkis: “What’s more likely, Bennett to the Leafs, or Marner to the Panthers?”

Mirtle: “Marner to the Panthers for sure. Everyone at the (draft) combine is saying that Bennett doesn’t want to come back home to Toronto. Whereas I think Marner would want to go to Florida. And I know, you know, I think that would definitely be high on this list.

So the question is, you look at the Panthers, can they make it work? You know, I think maybe they can, but it would have to be a lower number than everything we’ve always heard talked about with Marner.

So that would be like a double dagger if it ends up happening. I think that they’re both long shots. I think, you know, it’s just the fact that the player, the willingness of the player, is such A huge piece of it, obviously.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast said that the Montreal Canadiens are looking for a top-six forward that would play with Ivan Demidov.

“I’ve heard a little bit about upgrading it forward, too… I think some of that focus could be on, you know, who do they envision playing with Demidov for a while? Is there somebody out there that they would look at and say, those are two people that could grow together a little bit?”

The Canadiens have plenty of draft capital in the first three rounds of the 2025 NHL draft.

Friedman also mentioned that Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague could be a fit for the Canadiens.

“I know Nicolas Hague has been linked to them and I could see it.”

