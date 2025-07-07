NHL Rumors: Marc-Andre Fleury, and the Montreal Canadiens

Five teams inquired if Marc-Andre Fleury would come out of retirement

SDPN Sports: Agent Allan Walsh said five teams called him on July 1st to see if Marc-Andre Fleury would come out of retirement and play one more year.

Walsh: “July 1, I got called by five teams asking if there was any way Marc-Andre Fleury would un-retire.”

Adam Wylde: “And?”

Walsh: “Well, he’s, he’s, he’s made it pretty clear for now that he has no intention to play next year.

You talked about the goalie market this year, five teams calling, and they were prepared to make serious offers on one-year deals to entice Flower to their city.”

The Montreal Canadiens are still looking for offensive help

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Sources have said that the Montreal Canadiens are still looking to make moves this offseason, and are still considering St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. The Canadiens also have some interest in Evgeny Kuznetsov, who is looking to make an NHL return. Clearing out some cap space is also on the agenda.

The source said that patience is needed as they balance the long-term game and the short-term need.

They are actively looking to upgrade their scoring in their top six. Kyrou would fit the bill, and the Canadiens-Blues have recently pulled off a trade when Logan Mailloux was sent to the Blues for Zachary Bolduc. Kyrou’s no-trade clause kicked in on July 1st.

Jason Robertson (Stars) and Martin Necas (Avalanche) are two other names that have been in the rumor mill.

Don’t expect the Canadiens to offer sheet Mason McTavish.

The Canadiens have kicked tires on free agent Joe Veleno.

Kuznetsov is believed to be going over a few options. The Canadiens need some center depth, and Kuznetsov did play with Ivan Demidov last year on SKA.

