NHL Rumors: Mason McTavish, and Hypothetical Pittsburgh Penguins Trades

Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks differ on value

Patrick Present of The Hockey News: Training camp is just over two weeks away, and little info is out there regarding the Anaheim Ducks and their RFA forward Mason McTavish. Elliotte Friedman on his last 32 Thoughts: The Podcast,

“I have heard just gossip-wise that, say you’re talking about a seven-year deal, what Anaheim sees on a seven-year deal and what McTavish’s representatives at Newport (Newport Sports Management Inc.) see on a seven-year deal is different. And so, I think that’s the case in a couple of these terms. And I think that’s one of the reasons that it hasn’t happened yet.”

Trade speculation has decreased of late, but as training camp nears, talk is likely to increase. Back in 2023, the Ducks, GM Pat Verbeek, and forwards Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale were in a similar situation. Verbeek likes to grind things out. Both Zegras and Drysdale eventually signed bridge deals, but both have since been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in separate deals.

Connor McDavid May Not Have an Extension in Place to Start the Season

Looking at some hypothetical mock trades involving three Pittsburgh Penguins

Josh Wegman of theScore: The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t trading Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang, but they’re listening to others, including Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson. A look at mock trades for each player.

To the Carolina Hurricanes – Erik Karlsson with $2 million retained. An $8 million cap hit for the Canes.

To Pittsburgh – D Shayne Gostisbehere, F Felix Unger Sorum, 2026 1st round pick (top 10 protected), and a 2027 3rd round pick.

Karlsson would help their power play, and could be paired with Jaccob Slavin. The Penguins could flip Gostisbehere, who is on a team-friendly deal at $3.2 million for more assets.

To the Detroit Red Wings – Bryan Rust

To Pittsburgh – F Jonatan Berggren, D William Wallinder, and a 2026 1st round pick (top 10 protected)

The Red Wings need scoring depth and to get back into the playoffs. Three years left at $5.125 million. Rust is from Michigan.

NHL Rumors: Do the Wild Look to Extend Filip Gustavsson? Where Would That Leave Jesper Wallstedt?

To the Vancouver Canucks – Rickard Rakell

To Pittsburgh – F Nils Hoglander, D Kirill Kudryavtsev, and a 2026 1st round pick (top 10 protected)

The Canucks have been looking for a top-six winger. Three years left at a reasonable $5 million. Hoglander did put up 24 goals two years ago, and at 24 years old, is the type of player the Penguins could take a gamble on.

