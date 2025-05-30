NHL Rumors: Matthew Knies A Priority for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs Want to Keep Matthew Knies

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron on Wednesday. He was asked about the Toronto Maple Leafs and how much a priority Matthew Knies and his new deal is for the club.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Martin Biron: “Let’s talk about Matthew Knies. I mean, yes, there could be a potential offer sheet, but would you put that as the number one priority, like, if you consider (Mitch) Marner like you just said, potentially, the odds are he may go to July 1, and (John) Tavares, basically an easy deal. Is Matthew Knies the number one priority? And would you try to get that done now, as opposed to push it towards like the draft?”

Dave Pagnotta: “You know, Marty, I would, and I think he’s certainly at the top of their priority list. Whether they can get something done in the next week or so might be a little premature, but I do think they would like to get this wrapped up around the draft so that they can move ahead with the rest of whatever their plan is going to be. You know, certainly he’s a big ticket for them. He’s going to be.

Every indication that I’ve gotten to this point is three, four or five years, that type of deal for him, probably starting in with the seven, and going from there, depending on, again, what the term is going to be. But for what he’s capable of, for the potential that’s there, the expected growth, without question, he is a top priority for the Leafs to get locked up.

And I know there’s all the talk about offer sheets, and the prospect of that the Leafs have a lot of cap space. I think they’re going to maneuver this one properly and try to avoid any of those potential headaches by getting him locked in. But certainly I would imagine, and I’ve got to imagine, that (Brad) Treliving will reiterate this tomorrow when he talks to the media on Thursday morning that, yeah, Matthew Knies is a top priority for them and get something done by draft time.”

Brad Treliving Makes It Clear He Wants To Sign Matthew Knies

Just to follow up. Toronto Maple Leafs met with the media on Thursday, and he confirmed that, as Dave Pagnotta stated on Wednesday, he wants to sign Matthew Knies as quickly as possible.

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Treliving on extending Knies: “We’d like to get it done as soon as possible.”

Adding: “Matthew is a big part of our future moving forward.”

