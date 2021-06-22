NHL Rumors: Matthew Tkachuk Wants Out Of Calgary and Wants To Play in St. Louis?

Shane O’Brien on SXM NHL Network radio talking to Steve Kouleas on “The Power Play” mentions Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk wouldn’t mind a trade out of Calgary to the St. Louis Blues. O’Brien mentions Vladimir Tarasenko potentially going the other way.

** NHLRumors.com transcription (clip posted by @PaulGB_ below)

Kouleas asks about Tarasenko leaving St. Louis is he’s healthy. O’Brien:

“I think his time’s up. I got a little rumor here I guess Koul’s, and for Dwayne. I got Tarasenko going to Calgary for Tkachuk, I heard Tkachuk wants out of Calgary. Tarasenko’s time’s up there. I think that’s a trade that could happen. And obviously, Seattle’s an expansion team, any time you can get a guy like Tarasenko and as an expansion team, the way he shoots the puck, it could happen. But I think there could be a trade in the works there.”

Kouleas jumps in with ‘Tkachuk wants out of Calgary?’ ‘He doesn’t like Sutter?’ ‘Him and Gaudreau are gone?’

O’Brien:

“I’m hearing more on the end that he wants to be, he wants to play in St. Louis, his hometown, and I just think the time is for a change in Calgary. Is it going to happen? I don’t know but I just heard some rumblings that it could be a Tkachuk for Tarasenko thing, and that’s in the silly season as you call it Koul’s.”

Kouleas – so you’re hearing those two names, and the contracts match. Tkuchuk is younger and I think the Blues would have to give up something else too. Questions about Tarasenko’s shoulder.

Koulas continues:

“I’d ask for Jordan Kyrou, right. Of course they could ask for Parayko. I guess Parayko and Vladdy gets it done. I don’t know if that’s fair for not. Given a choice I’d want Tkachuk to be my captain and everything else. So, he wants to go back to St. Louis. Well, well, well. That’s a big motza ball you threw out there my friend.”

O’Brien:

“Hey, it’s just some of the rumors I’m hearing on the streets from some ex-players that I know throughout the game. I don’t know if it will happen or not but I have heard it numerous times.”