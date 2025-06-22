NHL Rumors: McDavid, Andersson, Garland, Mangipane, Fabbro, and Provorov

On Connor McDavid

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe that the Connor McDavid could sign a shorter-term deal, but people shouldn’t freak out if he’s not signing right away. A three year deal would take him to 31 and still in his prime. If McDavid ever decides to leave, there could be a short list of fits – Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, etc.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Whenever Connor McDavid wants to talk extension, he’s going to get a massive number, but he likely won’t take as much as he could. Could he take a short, two-year deal and go for another contract when he’s 31 years old?

On Rasmus Andersson

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Recent talks between the Calgary Flames and defenseman Rasmus Andersson haven’t gone great. He’s eligible for a contract extension on July 1st. The Flames will listen to offers now, but they can wait until the trade deadline if they want. He’d be a great fit with the Stars, but they have their cap issues.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Believe Rasmus Andersson is ready for a change of scenery but the Calgary Flames won’t move him until they get what they want.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Wonder how aggressive the Ottawa Senators will be for Rasmus Andersson.

On Conor Garland

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks will likely to talk to Conor Garland about a contract extension.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Canucks and Garland are expected to have contract talks in the near future and have been told that he’s very interested in staying with the Canucks.

On Andrew Mangiapane

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Believe the Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken will be among the teams looking at Andrew Mangiapane on July 1st.

On Dante Fabbro and Ivan Provorov

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Columbus Blue Jackets would like to re-sign defensemen Dante Fabbro and Ivan Provorov but there is still a lot of work to be done for both.

Fabbro’s camp have said that talks have recently started. The Blue Jackets had been putting out that things might be close. As of Thursday, they weren’t close.

There remains a gap between the Blue Jackets and Provorov.

